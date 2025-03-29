CHIBAYA CONVICTED OF PUBLIC VIOLENCE

Former opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MPs Amos Chibaya and Costa Machingauta were yesterday convicted of disturbing public peace by Harare magistrate Sharon Takafa.
The CCC leaders
were jointly convicted along with Aletta Viremai, Lancelot Tungwarara and
Monica Mukwada.
The group was
represented by Kudzai Kadzere and Chris Mhike from the Zimbabwe Human Rights
NGO Forum.
The magistrate
ruled that CCC leaders acted on the basis of doctrine of common purpose, adding
that the convicts were chanting party slogans even after they were ordered to
disperse by the police.
However, Rakafa
acquitted five suspects in the case, stating that police used dragnet arrest
since some of the people were doing their own businesses when the violence
erupted.
The CCC leaders
and supporters were facing charges of disturbing public peace at a private
meeting held at Machingauta’s house in Budiriro on January 14 last year.
Police argue
that their actions were unlawful.
The matter was
deferred to Monday for pre-sentencing. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment