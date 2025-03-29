CHIBAYA CONVICTED OF PUBLIC VIOLENCE



Former opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MPs Amos Chibaya and Costa Machingauta were yesterday convicted of disturbing public peace by Harare magistrate Sharon Takafa.

The CCC leaders were jointly convicted along with Aletta Viremai, Lancelot Tungwarara and Monica Mukwada.

The group was represented by Kudzai Kadzere and Chris Mhike from the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum.

The magistrate ruled that CCC leaders acted on the basis of doctrine of common purpose, adding that the convicts were chanting party slogans even after they were ordered to disperse by the police.

However, Rakafa acquitted five suspects in the case, stating that police used dragnet arrest since some of the people were doing their own businesses when the violence erupted.

The CCC leaders and supporters were facing charges of disturbing public peace at a private meeting held at Machingauta’s house in Budiriro on January 14 last year.

Police argue that their actions were unlawful.

The matter was deferred to Monday for pre-sentencing. Newsday