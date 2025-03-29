TAGWIREI JOINS ACTIVE POLITICS

In a significant political shift, Kudakwashe Tagwirei, one of Zimbabwe’s most influential and affluent businessmen, is poised to join active politics. Recent developments reveal that the Zanu PF Masvingo provincial executive has formally requested his appointment to the party’s Central Committee, a move that could reshape the region’s political landscape.

Tagwirei, alongside former Bikita South legislator Josiah Sithole, is being considered for co-option into the Central Committee, pending approval from the party’s leadership. Robson Mavhenyengwa, the Zanu PF Masvingo provincial chairperson, confirmed the request during an exclusive interview with TellZim News, expressing optimism about the outcome.

“It is true that we have written to the national leadership requesting the inclusion of Kuda Tagwirei and Josiah Sithole in the Central Committee. Both are sons of Masvingo province, and we believe they will contribute significantly to the party’s efforts,” Mavhenyengwa said.

The provincial executive is now awaiting a response from the national leadership, with sources indicating that Secretary General Obert Mpofu has already given a nod of approval, pending further consultation with national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri.

Tagwirei, originally from Gutu has gained prominence not only for his business acumen but also for his philanthropic endeavors across Zimbabwe. He has made substantial contributions to uplift vulnerable communities in Masvingo and beyond, funding various initiatives aimed at fostering social development. Notably, he has supported numerous projects within the Seventh-day Adventist Church, including significant donations for church construction and development initiatives at Solusi University.

In recognition of his philanthropic work, Tagwirei made history in March 2025 by becoming the first Black individual to receive the Global Award of Excellence from the General Conference of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. This accolade highlights his commitment to advancing education and support for underserved communities through his Bridging Gaps Foundation.

As Tagwirei prepares to step into the political arena, many in Masvingo and across Zimbabwe are eager to see how his business acumen and philanthropic efforts will influence the party’s direction and contribute to the country’s development. The coming weeks will be pivotal, and the political climate in Masvingo is sure to evolve as the national leadership deliberates on this crucial appointment. Masvingo Mirror