PANIC AHEAD OF PLANNED PROTESTS

Some schools have advised children to stay at home tomorrow as police are battling to reassure panicking Zimbabweans that they are on top of the situation ahead of planned demonstrations over President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rule.
Yesterday
police said some private schools have told children to stay at home tomorrow to
avoid being caught up in any disturbances, but the move was uncalled for.
“The Zimbabwe
Republic Police warns school authorities, especially private schools who have
sent pupils home on false social media claims and indicated that they will be
called back in May 2025,” police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said.
“The
commissioner-general of police (Stephen Mutamba) has engaged the Ministry of
Primary and Secondary Education to take action on such private colleges and
schools.
“The public
should feel free to report anyone inciting violence, issuing threats or
intimidating them to engage in unlawful acts.”
As uncertainty
hangs in the air, some schools have cancelled major activities and events
scheduled for March 31, citing concerns for students' safety.
Some teachers,
mostly in the capital, have also notified their school heads that they would
not be able to report for duty on Monday as they fear for their safety.
The government
has vowed to block the protests.
Motorists have
also complained about the frustrations they are facing due to multiple
roadblocks, which have caused significant delays and disruptions to traffic
flow.
At some
roadblocks, The Standard observed, traffic had backed up for over a kilometre,
leaving commuters stranded and frustrated.
Amalgamated
Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president, Obert Masaraure, said teachers were
not assured of protection in case the protests turn violent.
“We have
advised learners and teachers to stay at home while we assess the security
situation because we noted that things are not normal as seen from the
government issuing several statements and memos about the so-called March 31
protests,” Masuraure said.
Progressive
Teachers Union of Zimbabwe secretary general Raymond Majongwe echoed similar
sentiments.
“People must
not put their lives in danger,” Majongwe said.
“If you are not
comfortable going out on the day, then trust your instincts.
“Teachers must
not put their lives at risk and get themselves on the crossfire.
“They must do
what they are comfortable with because they have only one life."
Information
ministry secretary Ndabaningi Mangwana told The Standard that allegations that
some government officials whose names were on a list “of political criminals”
released by Geza last had gone into hiding were not true.
“None of the
government officials is fazed by Geza's rantings and rumblings of a man whose
location is undisclosed,” Mangwana said. Standard
