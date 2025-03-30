PANIC AHEAD OF PLANNED PROTESTS

Some schools have advised children to stay at home tomorrow as police are battling to reassure panicking Zimbabweans that they are on top of the situation ahead of planned demonstrations over President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rule.

Yesterday police said some private schools have told children to stay at home tomorrow to avoid being caught up in any disturbances, but the move was uncalled for.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns school authorities, especially private schools who have sent pupils home on false social media claims and indicated that they will be called back in May 2025,” police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said.

“The commissioner-general of police (Stephen Mutamba) has engaged the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to take action on such private colleges and schools.

“The public should feel free to report anyone inciting violence, issuing threats or intimidating them to engage in unlawful acts.”

As uncertainty hangs in the air, some schools have cancelled major activities and events scheduled for March 31, citing concerns for students' safety.

Some teachers, mostly in the capital, have also notified their school heads that they would not be able to report for duty on Monday as they fear for their safety.

The government has vowed to block the protests.

Motorists have also complained about the frustrations they are facing due to multiple roadblocks, which have caused significant delays and disruptions to traffic flow.

At some roadblocks, The Standard observed, traffic had backed up for over a kilometre, leaving commuters stranded and frustrated.

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president, Obert Masaraure, said teachers were not assured of protection in case the protests turn violent.

“We have advised learners and teachers to stay at home while we assess the security situation because we noted that things are not normal as seen from the government issuing several statements and memos about the so-called March 31 protests,” Masuraure said.

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe secretary general Raymond Majongwe echoed similar sentiments.

“People must not put their lives in danger,” Majongwe said.

“If you are not comfortable going out on the day, then trust your instincts.

“Teachers must not put their lives at risk and get themselves on the crossfire.

“They must do what they are comfortable with because they have only one life."

Information ministry secretary Ndabaningi Mangwana told The Standard that allegations that some government officials whose names were on a list “of political criminals” released by Geza last had gone into hiding were not true.

“None of the government officials is fazed by Geza's rantings and rumblings of a man whose location is undisclosed,” Mangwana said. Standard