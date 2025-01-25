skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Saturday, 25 January 2025
NEW ZIFA BOSS ELECTED
Saturday, January 25, 2025
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
HUBBY MARRIES SIDE CHICK, WIFE DOWNS POISON
A woman downed a poisonous substance after she found out that her husband had paid lobola for another woman. Forbes Degwa, who is a senio...
MINISTER’S 2030 STATEMENT RIDICULED
SHOP OWNER SHOOTS WIFE DEAD
DEALER SHOOTS SELF DEAD AT LOVER'S HOUSE
A Bulawayo businessman Mr John Tafara Madzikatire allegedly fatally shot himself near his girlfriend’s house in Cowdray Park on Saturday nig...
THIRD TERM WILL TRIGGER 2017 UPHEAVALS : ZANU PF ACTIVISTS
Some Zanu PF activists are now saying the push for President Mnangagwa’s third term will be a repeat of the Mugabe debacle. Mnangagwa’s lo...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment