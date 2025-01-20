20 ZIMBAS KILLED IN SA MINE DISASTER

At least 20 Zimbabwean nationals lost their lives after being trapped in the abandoned Stilfontein gold mine in South Africa, where they were holed up for weeks without adequate food or water, contributing to their tragic demise, the Government has confirmed.

The disaster has claimed 87 lives of various nationalities from across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

The mine had become a haven for “zama zamas” — illegal miners — who were trapped when the authorities launched a siege operation to flush them out.

Last week, the Zimbabwean Embassy in South Africa dispatched officials from the consulate in Johannesburg to work with South African authorities to identify affected Zimbabweans and gather information to facilitate the identification of the deceased and survivors.

The authorities are expected to soon commence tracing relatives of the deceased to confirm the identity of their loved ones or provide materials required for DNA testing, where necessary.

Reports from South Africa indicate that several miners chose to stay underground, fearing arrest as South African authorities launched a siege operation targeting illegal mining activities last year. During the crackdown, 475 illegal miners were arrested at the mine, and efforts are underway to verify their nationalities.

Preliminary indications suggest that more than 100 of those arrested are Zimbabweans, the country’s Ambassador to South Africa, Mr David Hamadziripi, confirmed to The Sunday Mail.

He said a team from the consulate visited Stilfontein from January 17 to 19 to verify the nationality of the arrested individuals.

“The exercise proceeded relatively well, but the team was unable to interview all those 475 who have been arrested by the police,” said Amb Hamadziripi.

“Arrangements will be made with the South African Police Service to complete the verification process.”

He added: “As for the deceased, preliminary information indicates that we may have close to 20 Zimbabwean nationals who perished in this tragedy.

“We are gathering information that will enable the identification of the deceased and trace their relatives, who could assist in making incontrovertible confirmation of their identity or provide the material required for the DNA testing, where it is needed.

“In brief, we are in the early days of what is likely going to be a long and painstaking process of confirming the identity and nationality of the deceased.” Sunday Mail