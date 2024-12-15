ARMY HQ COMPLEX UP IN FLAMES

The Zimbabwe National Army regrets to inform the public that fire broke out at Army Headquarters administrative complex located at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks, formerly KG6, resulting in damage of some of the offices at the complex.

The incident occurred in the early hours of December 15, 2024, at around 2:50a.m. Fire fighters were dispatched and managed to contain the blaze.

No reported casualties at the Barracks. Investigations into the cause of the fire will soon be launched.

The ZNA will continue giving updates as more information becomes available.

Colonel ALPHIOS MAKOTORE

Director Army Public Relations