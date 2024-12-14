NEW HEADMAN KILLED IN BUS CRASH

Headman Muchibwa-Nyajena born Maduveko Manyise (45) who was installed in March last year has been killed in a bus accident.

Manyise who was a radiographer by profession died on Sunday after an InterAfrica bus he was travelling in rammed into a stationary truck near Dabuka along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway.

He was among the seven passengers who died on the spot. His brother Dr Maseko Manyise confirmed the death in a telephone interview with The Mirror. Manyise was buried in Mavhungwe area under Chief Nyajena on Thursday. We are saddened by the untimely death.

He was a minister in the church, an exceptional communicator and was remarkable in the way he solved problems. He was a sociable man and he impacted the lives of people through his sound advice and inspiration,” said Dr Manyise.

The deceased was working at Fort Street Medical and Dental Surgery in Bulawayo. He did his primary education (Grade 1-3) at Chiwawa in Nyajena from 1985 to 1987. He transferred to Nyajena primary and completed Grade 7 in 1987.

He went to Nyabata High for his Ordinary Level education. He joined the Army in 1998 and fought in the DRC war from 1999-2000. He trained as a radiographer during his stint in the Army.

He obtained a Theology Degree in 2022 from the National University of Science and Technology. He retired from the Army in 2021 and joined the private sector as a radiographer based at Fort Street Medical and Dental Surgery in Bulawayo.

The deceased who was a member of the Mutendi -Zion Christian Church (ZCC) is survived by his wife Rejoice Chihanga and two children, a girl (20) and a boy (15). Masvingo Mirror