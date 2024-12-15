skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Sunday, 15 December 2024
FOUR RHINOS DIE FROM CONTAMINATED WATER
Sunday, December 15, 2024
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
MUGABE EXHUMATION : COURT VISITS GRAVE
Chinhoyi magistrate Kudzanai Mahaso has granted village head Tinos Manongovere his request to have an inspection in loco at the place where ...
VIRGINS GROUP ROCKED AS ONE GETS PREGNANT
A deeply disturbing sex scandal that underscores the pervasive issue of sexual abuse against young girls has allegedly hit Bulawayo’s tradit...
SCHOOL HEADMASTER, PUPIL SEX TAPES LEAKS
Mr Gabaza The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education is investigating a Chipinge headmaster over a sex tape in which he was filmed whil...
GRAVES VIOLATION : FIRM'S BOSS HAD PERMISSION
Restland Memorial Park director Edwin Munyaradzi Muronzi, who spent the weekend in remand prison charged with violating graves and corpses, ...
I NEVER HAD SEX WITH MADZIBABA : TEEN MUM
Finally, the trial of Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongerwa got underway in the capital yesterday with the first complainant, who was 14 when she ...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment