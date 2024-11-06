PERFORMANCE CONTRACTS FOR DIPLOMATS, SAYS ED



All the country’s diplomats will in future sign performance contracts with a view to acknowledging and recognising the best performing missions, says President Mnangagwa.

He said this as he rallied Zimbabwe’s diplomats worldwide to attract investments, boost tourism, and enhance trade opportunities.

“In this regard, you are directed to stay vigilant and abreast regarding regional and global dynamics. The protection of our sovereignty and national interests must always be paramount.

“I once again, urge you all to diligently and honourably execute your duties and functions. Results at your respective posts will judge your performance.

“The casual and lackadaisical approach to business will not be condoned. We seek increased investments from your countries of accreditation, along with tourism and trade opportunities for the development and prosperity of our nation.

“The roadmap is already established within our foreign policy; let it guide your actions. Through our focus, unity, dedication and hard honest work, let us individually and collectively do our part to see Zimbabwe rise to its rightful place within the comity of nations.

“To date, trade relations and partnerships initiated and strengthened under the Second Republic have been transformational to our socio-economic growth.

“Our arms remain outstretched for new endeavours, hence, the economic diplomacy being championed under my administration should continue to scale up trade and investment promotion, including tourism and building robust industries that support local production for economic growth,” President Mnangagwa TOLD Zimbabwe’s Ambassadors at State House in Harare yesterday.