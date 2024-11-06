PERFORMANCE CONTRACTS FOR DIPLOMATS, SAYS ED

All the country’s diplomats will in future sign performance contracts with a view to acknowledging and recognising the best performing missions, says President Mnangagwa.
He said this as he rallied Zimbabwe’s diplomats worldwide
to attract investments, boost tourism,
and enhance trade opportunities.
“In this regard, you are directed to stay vigilant and
abreast regarding regional and global dynamics. The protection of our
sovereignty and national interests must always be paramount.
“I once again, urge you all to diligently and honourably
execute your duties and functions. Results at your respective posts will judge
your performance.
“The casual and lackadaisical approach to business will not
be condoned. We seek increased investments from your countries of
accreditation, along with tourism and trade opportunities for the development
and prosperity of our nation.
“The roadmap is already established within our foreign
policy; let it guide your actions. Through our focus, unity, dedication and
hard honest work, let us individually and collectively do our part to see
Zimbabwe rise to its rightful place within the comity of nations.
“To date, trade relations and partnerships initiated and
strengthened under the Second Republic have been transformational to our
socio-economic growth.
“Our arms remain outstretched for new endeavours, hence,
the economic diplomacy being championed under my administration should continue
to scale up trade and investment promotion, including tourism and building
robust industries that support local production for economic growth,” President
Mnangagwa TOLD Zimbabwe’s Ambassadors at State House in Harare yesterday.
