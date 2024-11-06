TWO WORKERS SUFFOCATE INSIDE A MANHOLE

Two Gweru City employees suffocated inside a manhole they were clearing in Athlone this afternoon, the local authority’s spokesperson Vimbai Chingwaramusee has said.
She told The Mirror that the names of the deceased will be
released once their next of kin are informed.
Chingwaramusee also added that the local authority will
conduct a thorough investigation into this incident to avoid similar tragedies
“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce the tragic loss of
two city employees who passed away while on duty in Athlone. The incident
occurred when they were working on a manhole and unfortunately succumbed to gas
suffocation.
“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families,
colleagues, and loved ones of the deceased. The City of Gweru values the lives
of its employees and residents, and we take the safety of our workers very
seriously.
“We will conduct a thorough investigation into this
incident to ensure that measures are put in place to prevent such tragedies
from occurring in the future,” she said. Masvingo Mirror
