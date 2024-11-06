TWO WORKERS SUFFOCATE INSIDE A MANHOLE



Two Gweru City employees suffocated inside a manhole they were clearing in Athlone this afternoon, the local authority’s spokesperson Vimbai Chingwaramusee has said.

She told The Mirror that the names of the deceased will be released once their next of kin are informed.

Chingwaramusee also added that the local authority will conduct a thorough investigation into this incident to avoid similar tragedies

“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce the tragic loss of two city employees who passed away while on duty in Athlone. The incident occurred when they were working on a manhole and unfortunately succumbed to gas suffocation.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families, colleagues, and loved ones of the deceased. The City of Gweru values the lives of its employees and residents, and we take the safety of our workers very seriously.

“We will conduct a thorough investigation into this incident to ensure that measures are put in place to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future,” she said. Masvingo Mirror