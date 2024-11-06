TRUCK CRASHES INTO WALL, KILLS TWO TOUTS

Two touts died after they were struck by a delivery truck in Bulawayo yesterday.
The touts were killed at the intersection of Robert Mugabe
Way and First Avenue when the driver of the truck suddenly lost control of the
vehicle due to impaired vision.
The two were returning from a funeral service and walking
along the road when the truck careened off course and crushed them beneath its
heavy weight.
Witnesses on the scene reported a horrifying scene as the
helpless men were pinned under the vehicle.
The Bulawayo Fire Brigade and Emergency Services responded
promptly to the scene after receiving a distress call, arriving within five
minutes.
A skilled team of firefighters worked quickly and
tirelessly to retrieve the bodies of both men, which were subsequently turned
over to the police for identification.
Bulawayo Chief Fire Officer, Mr Mhlangano Moyo, explained
the sequence of events leading to the accident and what they did to retrieve
the trapped bodies.
“A 7-tonne truck lost control and hit a precast wall before ramming into the two victims, trapping them under the vehicle. The truck then crashed into a two-roomed cottage,” he said.
“We received a call at 3.43 pm and were at the scene five
minutes later. Two fire tenders and one ambulance were dispatched for the
rescue operation.”
The truck driver survived the incident, sustaining only
minor injuries. The identities of the deceased men have not yet been released
by the police.
An eyewitness, who identified himself only as Justin, and a
close colleague of the deceased, expressed deep shock at the tragic and
horrific death of his mates.
“I am still in disbelief. We all operate along this road as
touts, and just earlier today, we shared our daily earnings. They left to
attend the funeral service, and moments later, this tragedy happened. I can’t
believe they’re gone,” he said.
Bulawayo provincial police acting spokesperson, Assistant
Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, confirmed the accident and extended condolences to
the families of the deceased.
“Police can confirm that such an incident did occur. While
we do not yet have a full report, we would like to express our deepest
sympathies to the families of the deceased during this difficult time,” she
said. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment