TRUCK CRASHES INTO WALL, KILLS TWO TOUTS



Two touts died after they were struck by a delivery truck in Bulawayo yesterday.

The touts were killed at the intersection of Robert Mugabe Way and First Avenue when the driver of the truck suddenly lost control of the vehicle due to impaired vision.

The two were returning from a funeral service and walking along the road when the truck careened off course and crushed them beneath its heavy weight.

Witnesses on the scene reported a horrifying scene as the helpless men were pinned under the vehicle.

The Bulawayo Fire Brigade and Emergency Services responded promptly to the scene after receiving a distress call, arriving within five minutes.

A skilled team of firefighters worked quickly and tirelessly to retrieve the bodies of both men, which were subsequently turned over to the police for identification.

Bulawayo Chief Fire Officer, Mr Mhlangano Moyo, explained the sequence of events leading to the accident and what they did to retrieve the trapped bodies.

“A 7-tonne truck lost control and hit a precast wall before ramming into the two victims, trapping them under the vehicle. The truck then crashed into a two-roomed cottage,” he said.

“We received a call at 3.43 pm and were at the scene five minutes later. Two fire tenders and one ambulance were dispatched for the rescue operation.”

The truck driver survived the incident, sustaining only minor injuries. The identities of the deceased men have not yet been released by the police.

An eyewitness, who identified himself only as Justin, and a close colleague of the deceased, expressed deep shock at the tragic and horrific death of his mates.

“I am still in disbelief. We all operate along this road as touts, and just earlier today, we shared our daily earnings. They left to attend the funeral service, and moments later, this tragedy happened. I can’t believe they’re gone,” he said.

Bulawayo provincial police acting spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, confirmed the accident and extended condolences to the families of the deceased.

“Police can confirm that such an incident did occur. While we do not yet have a full report, we would like to express our deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased during this difficult time,” she said. Chronicle