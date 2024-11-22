I CANNOT CONCEIVE, MY SISTER BEWITCHED ME

Stressed by witchcraft allegations being peddled by her sister, a Chigodora woman is seeking a protection from the courts to stop her from further peddling the malicious falsehoods that are injuring her reputation.

Eunice Mahachi and her nemesis, Agnes Mugusha, appeared before Mutare magistrate, Mr Xavier Chipato, who granted the protection order.

Mahachi said the falsehoods being spread by Mugusha were causing her sleepless nights.

“My sister is causing me immense stress, Your worship, she is spreading malicious rumours, falsely accusing me of practicing witchcraft. We shared a loving upbringing, regularly attending church together with our mother. However, since we got married, we have lost touch, and I have recently discovered that she has been telling people (that) I used witchcraft to prevent her from conceiving. This is particularly hurtful, considering that we both struggled with infertility until I had my first child last year,” she said.

Mahachi said Mugusha consulted a prophet who allegedly revealed that she was the reason behind her failure to conceive, an assertion she disputed as untrue.

“Despite our strained relationship, I love my sister and long for us to reconcile. I wish she would handle conflicts maturely and communicate with me respectfully, as our mother taught us. Instead of resorting to accusations and threats, she should have approached me in a dignified manner, and I might have shared the resources that helped me overcome infertility.

“Unfortunately, our mother’s guidance on respectful communication has fallen on deaf ears. The situation has escalated to the point where she is me sending threatening messages, warning that she will also use witchcraft on me,” she said.

In response, Magusha did not restrain from her earlier claims.

“Your Worship, I stand before you today, deeply hurt and betrayed by my sister’s blatant denial of the truth. She knows exactly what she is done – using witchcraft to hinder my ability to conceive, a cruel act that has left me emotionally devastated.

“We shared a childhood, adolescence and young adulthood together, sharing our deepest secrets, hopes, and dreams. I thought our bond was unbreakable, but her actions have shattered my trust,” she said, adding that their family, friends and community have witnessed her sister’s involvement in the dark arts.

“I have reason to believe she has used this knowledge to manipulate and harm me. The respected prophet’s revelation only confirmed my long-held suspicions. Why else would I struggle to conceive while she, who struggled alongside me for years, suddenly overcame infertility? Her sudden success is not mere coincidence.

“It is a painful reminder of her malicious actions. I have tried to address this issue with her amicably, approaching her with love and concern, hoping we could resolve this within our family. She has refused to acknowledge her wrongdoing, instead choosing to silence me with accusations of immaturity,” she said.

In issuing the protection order, Mr Chipato urged the two to solve matters in peace.

“I hereby grant the protection order, and is to last for three years. You are ordered not to insult or assault the complaint. I advise you to solve your family matters in peace,” said Mr Chipato. Manica Post