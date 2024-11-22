MARRY MUBAIWA APPLICATION DISMISSED

Marry Mubaiwa’s permanent stay of prosecution application has been dismissed by a Harare magistrate.
“The permanent stay of prosecution is not the remedy to
deal with the case. Rather, investigations shall be conducted for us to
understand the reason for delay,” the magistrate, Ms Chakanyuka said.
She said the delay in the case was mainly on the part of
the defense since they applied for several postponements.
Mubaiwa is facing charges of attempting to kill Vice
President Chiwenga by unplugging his life support system while he was in a
South African hospital.
In her application, Mubaiwa through her lawyer Ms Beatrice
Mtetwa, said there had been an unreasonable delay in the completion of the
criminal proceedings.
“The applicant’s health has materially deteriorated to an
extent that it would not be in the interests of justice to persist with the
criminal prosecution,” reads the application.
The State sought a postponement of the matter to go through
the application filed by the defense.
📹 Mary Mubaiwa, the ex-wife of vice president Constantino Chiwenga has had her application for a permanent stay of prosecution on medical grounds dismissed by the Harare Magistrates Court.— ZimLive (@zimlive) November 22, 2024
“It’s logic that I cannot understand” - lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa. pic.twitter.com/r4n2uERapd
0 comments:
Post a Comment