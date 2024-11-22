MARRY MUBAIWA APPLICATION DISMISSED



Marry Mubaiwa’s permanent stay of prosecution application has been dismissed by a Harare magistrate.

“The permanent stay of prosecution is not the remedy to deal with the case. Rather, investigations shall be conducted for us to understand the reason for delay,” the magistrate, Ms Chakanyuka said.

She said the delay in the case was mainly on the part of the defense since they applied for several postponements.

Mubaiwa is facing charges of attempting to kill Vice President Chiwenga by unplugging his life support system while he was in a South African hospital.

In her application, Mubaiwa through her lawyer Ms Beatrice Mtetwa, said there had been an unreasonable delay in the completion of the criminal proceedings.

“The applicant’s health has materially deteriorated to an extent that it would not be in the interests of justice to persist with the criminal prosecution,” reads the application.

The State sought a postponement of the matter to go through the application filed by the defense.