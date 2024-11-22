MAN STABBED TO DEATH OVER SPEAKER

A 23-year-old man tragically lost his life after being stabbed with a Colombian knife during an altercation over a Bluetooth speaker.

Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident, which took place on November 6, 2024, around 21:00 hours at Donga Bottle Store in Shurugwi, where the deceased was drinking beer with two friends.

Inspector Mahoko said the suspect, identified only as Tatenda, known as “Boss Tate” of Donga Stands, Shurugwi had since been arrested and thanked members of the public for answering to the call of working with the police.

“We have a report where a man was stabbed with a Colombian knife and died two days later. The suspect was arrested at Chachacha road on November 9, at around 1430 hours and the arrest is one of the many success stories of collaboration between the police and the public,” said Mahoko.

The deceased, identified as Pardon Vengai of Maria Village under Chief Banga in Shurugwi, was drinking with Prince Vengai and Tawanda Siziba, both 25 and from the same village. The group was listening to music on Pardon’s Bluetooth speaker when the suspect entered the bottle store and took the speaker.

Pardon followed the suspect, attempting to retrieve his speaker and confronted Boss Tate. Tatenda drew a Colombian knife and upon seeing this, Pardon tried to flee, but Tatenda caught up with him and stabbed him once in the back. Pardon fell, bleeding heavily, and quickly lost consciousness.

Police attended the scene and took Pardon to Zvamabande Hospital. He was later transferred to Shurugwi District Hospital and then to Gweru Provincial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on November 8, 2024. TellZimNews