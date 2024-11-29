GOVT TO CONSTRUCT NEW RAILWAY LINE



Government is considering constructing a railway line to link Nyazura in Manicaland and Mvuma in Midlands provinces respectively to facilitate the smooth transportation of steel products from Manhize Steel Plant to the Sea Port of Beira in Mozambique for export, while the upgrading and modernising of Forbes Border Post Forbes have gathered momentum.

The construction of the railway line was revealed by Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Honourable Felix Mhona last week while addressing the line ministry’s public entities corporate governance oversight meeting, where he said on top of the proposed railway line, his ministry is carrying out a number of infrastructure rehabilitation programmes in the province.

The proposed Nyazura-Mvuma railway line will, not only serve the Manhize Steel Plant, but will bring a huge sigh of relief for mining companies in Buhera District who will also use it to transport minerals such as lithium and phosphates.

The railway line will also save the highway from persistent damages due to the increased presence of heavy duty vehicles currently being used to transport goods along the route.

“The vision of President Emmerson Mnangagwa is to have a railway line linking Nyazura and Mvuma. We have the Manhize Steel Plant coming up, and we are going to connect Mvuma-Chivhu and Nyazura with a new railway line. Currently, we are rehabilitating the railway line in Mutare for the smooth movement of our trains.

“We are done with the financial engineering modalities of the Christmas Pass By-pass Road, and we will cover 31,5 km. The bypass will start at Grand Reef Turn-off so that our trucks will not be coming over the Christmas Pass. Forbes Border Post will be extended, and will coincide with the by-pass road.

“We are on the ground on the Birchenough Bridge-Murambinda Road, and we are expediting the tarring of the road. We are accelerating the work on the Mt Selinda and Ruwangwe roads so that we complete the job. We are in the process of having a new bridge at Birchenough Bridge to accommodate more tonnage, and we are finalising discussion with contractors. Manica Post