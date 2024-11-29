GRANDMA FONDLES, BITES TODDLER'S PRIVATES

A 77-year-old woman is facing accusations of fondling a three-year-old toddler’s private parts and biting them in the process..

The child resides next door to the granny’s house in Kambuzuma.

Gladys Sibanda, of Kambuzuma Section 6, appeared before magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa yesterday and was released unconditionally as she was coming from home.

It means bail issues didn’t arise. The State alleged that sometime this month, the child went to play at Sibanda’s house. Sibanda allegedly told the boy that she wanted to smoke a cigarette.

She allegedly then took the boy and sat him on her lap. She then started fondling his private parts and biting them in the process.

Sibanda is facing aggravated indecent assault charges and was ordered to return to court next month pending finalisation of investigations. H Metro