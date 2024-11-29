GRANDMA FONDLES, BITES TODDLER'S PRIVATES

A 77-year-old woman is facing accusations of fondling a three-year-old toddler’s private parts and biting them in the process..
The child resides next door to the granny’s house in
Kambuzuma.
Gladys Sibanda, of Kambuzuma Section 6, appeared before
magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa yesterday and was released unconditionally as she
was coming from home.
It means bail issues didn’t arise. The State alleged that
sometime this month, the child went to play at Sibanda’s house. Sibanda
allegedly told the boy that she wanted to smoke a cigarette.
She allegedly then took the boy and sat him on her lap. She
then started fondling his private parts and biting them in the process.
Sibanda is facing aggravated indecent assault charges and
was ordered to return to court next month pending finalisation of
investigations. H Metro
