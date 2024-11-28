I'M BACK ON MY FEET, THANKS TO ED, SAYS TSHABANGU

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader in Parliament, Senator Sengezo Tshabangu, returned to Senate with high praise for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, and Parliament following his recent hospitalisation in Geneva, Switzerland.

Tshabangu fell critically ill in October during his trip to attend the 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly, where he was set to represent Zimbabwe.

Speaking on a matter of privilege, Tshabangu recounted his ordeal, highlighting the exceptional support he received.

“The most important moment in my hospital stay was receiving a call from Vice President Chiwenga. He assured me that the Government would do everything to ensure my safe return home,” Tshabangu said. “The following day, President Mnangagwa personally called to extend his support and encouragement, which meant a great deal to me.”

Tshabangu, who spent a week in intensive care and another week recovering in a foreign hospital, appreciated the assistance provided by Parliament.

“This Parliament stood by me during my most critical time. Despite attending the important IPU meeting, the Speaker and his delegation would visit me, offering comfort and strength,” he said.

The senator, whose role in CCC has been controversial since declaring himself interim secretary-general, said his treatment in Geneva transcended political affiliations.

“I was not representing the opposition; I was representing Zimbabwe. The care I received from the Government and Parliament proved that we are Zimbabweans first, regardless of political affiliation,” he added.

Tshabangu expressed deep gratitude for the financial and moral support that ensured his recovery. “This experience shows that when we prioritise humanity, Zimbabwe can achieve great heights. I am proud to be Zimbabwean and to stand here today, alive, to express my gratitude to the Head of State, the Deputy President, and this Parliament,” he said. CITE