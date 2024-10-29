ZANU PF : PROVINCES TO BE RENAMED

The Government has been directed by Zanu PF to rename the country’s provinces and rid them of colonial names that cause division.

The decision was reached during the Zanu-PF 21st Annual National People’s Conference, which ended in Bulawayo on Saturday.

“On liberation war heritage, the party directs Government to accelerate renaming of provinces and do away with colonial names, which divide the nation,” said legal secretary, Cde Patrick Chinamasa.

Historian, Mr Methembe Hadebe, commended the ruling party for the resolution, saying the decision was long overdue. “The naming of the provinces was part of the colonialists’ divide and rule antics. It was a programme that was meant to make people not see themselves beyond their ethnicity,” he told The Chronicle.

“Changing the names of the provinces will create national pride as opposed to having people thinking only of their ethnicity. This is a welcome development and I believe this is long overdue,” said Mr Hadebe.

He said even the implementation of national projects will have a buy in from every Zimbabwean as it will be inclusive in nature promoting national heritage.

Mr Hadebe said the renaming of the provinces should be accompanied by a review of the country’s educational curriculum and address historical misconceptions.

When colonialists settled in the country, they named provinces along ethnic lines with the southern parts of the country named Matabeleland largely because Ndebele speaking people dominated the areas while the northern parts were named Mashonaland as Shona ethnic groups dominated the areas.