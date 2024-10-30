FOUR BURUNDIANS ARRESTED, DEPORTED FROM ZIM

Four Burundians have been deported from Zimbabwe. Lodrigue Nkurunziza (27), Leon Tungamwese (21), Jeanine Gahimbare (27) and Firmat Niyonkenguruka (27) were arraigned before the Beitbridge Magistrates Court for contravening the Immigration Act.

They were fined US$30 each or 30 days in prison.

On October 23, 2024 at around 6 am the four entered Zimbabwe through Chirundu Border Post aboard a bus from Lusaka, Zambia to Harare. On arrival in Zimbabwe, they boarded a bus to South Africa.

They were intercepted by Immigration officers at a roadblock in Beitbridge where they were arrested upon failing to produce travel documents.