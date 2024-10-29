CHIVAYO SHOULD BE IN COURT : MPOFU

Businessmen Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe, say they want to drag Wicknell Chivayo to court as one of four witnesses in their US$7 million fraud case.

Mpofu and Chimombe have proposed to call four witnesses: Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission chairman Mr Michael Reza, investigating officer Henry Chapwanya, acting chief public prosecutor Ms Tendayi Shonhai, and businessman Mr Wicknell Chivayo.

According to The Herald, Mr Reza is accused of interfering with their right to bail, while Mr Chivayo’s testimony is sought to address selective prosecution concerns, despite not being linked to the goat fraud case.

The State is not opposed to the defence move since some of the witnesses are State witnesses and available. The defence seeks to resolve its constitutional questions before the trial commences.

Mpofu and Chimombe told the judge that after prosecution consented to bail, Mr Reza interfered resulting in the consent being revoked.

This was after the State had asked them to provide their title deeds, surrender passports, and pay US$1000 bail each.

Concerning their wish to call Mr Chivayo as a witness, the two under cross examination from the prosecutor Mr Whisper Mabhaudhi, failed to explain how they were linking Mr Chivayo to the goat fraud case.

They both conceded that Mr Chivayo had nothing to do with the charges they are facing, but sought to link him with another tender not related to the Presidential Goats Pass-on Scheme.

Their lawyers argue that external forces are orchestrating their prosecution and that the charges amount to unlawful imprisonment based on inability to fulfil a contractual obligation.

Justice Kwenda will address the constitutional issues raised before determining whether the trial should proceed or be referred to the Constitutional Court.