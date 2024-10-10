CHIMOMBE GOES TO CONCOURT

Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu have filed their application for referral to the Constitutional Court to determine their claim of violation of their rights by being tried by a High Court panel with assessors over the age of 70.
The business partners are accused of fraud involving over
US$7 million in state funds under a botched Government goats-supply tender.
Their trial last week was stalled after the two raised constitutional questions
which they seek to be determined by the Constitutional Court. They seek to
refer to the Constitutional Court the question of whether it is legal to have
assessors aged over 70 sit with a judge in a trial.
It is their contention that by not providing for a maximum
age limit of 70 for an assessor, the High Court Act is inconsistent with the
Constitution which imposes a maximum age limit of 70, now 75, on judges and so,
by implication on every other judicial officer sitting as a member of the High
Court.
In criminal cases tried in the High Court, a judge sits
with two assessors and while the judge decides questions of law alone, on
questions of fact the court works by majority vote with the three having an
equal vote.
