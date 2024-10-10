ABUSIVE DAD PLEADS GUILTY, REMANDED IN CUSTODY



The father who brutalised his son has been dragged to court and charged with contravening the Children’s Act.

The man pleaded guilty to the charges and was remanded in custody to today for mitigation before sentencing.

The State alleged that on October 6 this year, the accused sent his son to buy spaghetti, but the minor delayed, leading to the enraged father assaulting him with a rope, wire and bricks all over the body.

The minor sustained serious injuries, including swollen face and left leg while experiencing pain all over the body.