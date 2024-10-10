ED BIGS UP HONEST LEADERS



Only frank, forthright and honest leaders will drive Zimbabwe to achieve national objectives, according to President Mnangagwa.

“The late Cde, (Retired) Colonel Tshinga Dube’s consistent service to our nation and forthright, outspoken perceptive-persona, will be greatly missed. He was a fearless cadre who always spoke his mind. At all times, we need cadres who are prepared to speak the truth like our late national hero.

“May you forever take pride and comfort from the distinguished role played by our late departed national hero in liberating our beloved motherland, service in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and within our party, ZANU PF, as well as in broader public service.”

“We will fondly remember him for his jovial as well as frank and honest contributions to both the ZANU PF Politburo and Central Committee. He was a reservoir of knowledge and a repository of institutional memory, always guiding cadres on the correct line of the revolution. His loyalty, compassion and servant leadership, as a long serving Member of Parliament for Makokoba Constituency, coupled with the integrity he demonstrated during his time at the helm of the Ministry responsible for Veterans of the Liberation Struggle, is worthy of emulation.”

He was addressing mourners at the burial of national hero, Colonel (Retired) Tshinga Dube at the National Heroes Acre in Harare yesterday.