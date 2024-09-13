WOMAN NABBED WITH 104KGS OF MBANJE

A woman has been arrested at Beitbridge after she tried to smuggle a contraband of 104 kg of marijuana and 50 by 100mls of Broncleer from South Africa.

The contraband worth over US$11 000 was concealed under blankets and was supposed to have been transported by bus to Harare.

The Herald reports that Vesca Macheke of Tshidixwa suburb (old medium) in Beitbridge appeared before Beitbridge Magistrate court this Friday charged with unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs and contravening a section of the Medicines and Allied Substances Act.

She was granted her US$200 bail. She will return to court on October 1 for trial. She also ordered the accused to surrender her passport and report twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays at Beitbridge police station.

The court heard that the woman’s luck ran out when security agents acting on a tip-off pounced on the bus before it could leave Beitbridge.