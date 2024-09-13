I'VE HAD ENOUGH : WOMAN TO EVICT LAZY MAKOTI

A Mutare woman is seeking to kick out her daughter-in-law from her house saying she was a lazy , good for nothing loafer.

Linda Mutema has applied for a peace order against Sinikiwe Mashunja at the Mutare Civil Court.

“I don’t hate my son’s wife, but I can’t stay with her anymore. It is now two years since my son’s passing on. I have been supporting her financially and emotionally ever since. However, she does nothing, save for eating and sleeping. She has no motivation to improve her life. I have tried to encourage her to go to school or get a job, but she refuses.

“I have even offered to help her find employment or enrol at school, but she just shrugs it off. It is like she is given up on life. I have been patient and understanding, thinking that she just wanted more time to grieve her late husband, but now I have reached my limit.

“She is still young as she is only 30-years-old, and does not have any children. She can start a new life and remarry if she wants to. I have tried to be a good mother-in-law, but I need to prioritise my own well-being. I deserve better than to be taken advantage of like this.

Mashunja agreed with her mother-in-law that time was ripe for them to part ways.

“I am not supposed to continue staying in my mother-in-law’s house. In fact, I have long wanted to return to my parents’ home. Her decision to involve the court makes things easier for me. I have stayed with her out of love and appreciation, but we cannot continue pretending that everything is fine when it is not.

“I have felt trapped and suffocated over the years. I am relieved that the situation has come to a head, and I can finally make my move. I am looking forward to starting a new chapter in my own space, where I can focus on my own well-being and happiness.”

The magistrate dismissed the application.