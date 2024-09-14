ZANU PF : WE WILL AMEND CONSTITUTION WITHOUT APOLOGIES

Zanu PF says constitutional amendments are possible everywhere in the world.

Zanu PF Secretary for National Security Cde Lovemore Matuke said :“I have heard people talking about the Constitution, about what it purportedly stipulates and that is your feeling. But remember we have some few amendments which we have done on the same Constitution and this Constitution is not cast in stone.

“If we are able to change the Constitution to suit what we want, we will do it without any apologies. So do not let people lie to you.” He was speaking at a Zanu PF meeting in the Midlands.

Mnangagwa’s term is due to expire in 2028 but party organs say he must continue.