MINE SUSPENDS OPERATIONS OVER SPIRIT MEDIUM DEMANDS

Mining operations had to be suspended for two days at Renco Mine amid fears of workers’ death as had been foretold by a local spirit medium whose demands had not been met.

Sources within the mine said the spirit medium told mine management that they had to clear all salary arrears to please the workers, after which they were to conduct an appeasement ceremony so that the mine becomes productive.

Though no comment could be obtained from mine authorities as the General Manager Taurayi Nyamukondiwa was not answering his cellphone, sources said the mine had since engaged local traditional leadership and had back to back meetings trying to map a way forward.

Contacted for comment headman Muchibwa real name Maduviko Manyise confirmed the development but could not shed more light as he referred his spokesperson Maseko Manyise.

Maseko said there were challenges at the mine, of which they were engaged by the authorities and had fruitful discussions which resulted in the workers going back to work.

“There were issues at the mine which I think mine authorities are better positioned to share with you. However, we had a fruitful meeting and we addressed the workers who later went back to work. So now we are working on mapping a way forward to avoid similar issues,” said Maseko.

He said the area, just like any other had some traditional rituals that used to be done but had been forgotten but now the ancestors had come through one of them to revive the practices.

“We know like any area, there used to be traditional rituals and ceremonies that were done but were now being forgotten. The mines used to carry out these with local traditional leaders and that is what we are reviving now. The ancestors are now speaking through the younger generation and some may not understand but that is what we are trying to address,” said Maseko.

Sources who spoke to TellZim News said the mine was failing to honour traditional rites and that was causing all the challenges they were facing and were ignoring what they were told by the spirit medium who allegedly emerged recently after years of silence.

“Three months ago, the medium told the mine to pay workers and make sure they were happy then after that they will appease the ancestors so that the mine becomes productive. He said if they failed to do that, there will be regrettable occurrences and coincidentally, one person died in the mine last week

“The medium warned that if workers go down the mine on September 9 it will be at their own risk. So the mining department refused to go down the mine saying the management should lead the way if they are to go down,” said the source.

Sources said last month the mine recorded one of the lowest productions to ever been recorded and many believed the mediums’ words are coming true.

“The medium said if his demands are not met, the mining machinery will stop working and it will be difficult to get gold. The bow mill in the plant area stopped working on September 3 and only resumed work on September 9 in the afternoon but it was hard operating it.

“As had been warned by the medium, the mine recorded its worst production and recorded less than two grams and that has never happened ever since,” said the source

Another source said the mine was clearing the arrears and had cleared up to June and was left with July and August salaries. TellZimNews