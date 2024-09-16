MINE SUSPENDS OPERATIONS OVER SPIRIT MEDIUM DEMANDS

Sources within the mine said the spirit medium told mine
management that they had to clear all salary arrears to please the workers,
after which they were to conduct an appeasement ceremony so that the mine
becomes productive.
Though no comment could be obtained from mine authorities
as the General Manager Taurayi Nyamukondiwa was not answering his cellphone,
sources said the mine had since engaged local traditional leadership and had
back to back meetings trying to map a way forward.
Contacted for comment headman Muchibwa real name Maduviko
Manyise confirmed the development but could not shed more light as he referred
his spokesperson Maseko Manyise.
Maseko said there were challenges at the mine, of which
they were engaged by the authorities and had fruitful discussions which
resulted in the workers going back to work.
“There were issues at the mine which I think mine
authorities are better positioned to share with you. However, we had a fruitful
meeting and we addressed the workers who later went back to work. So now we are
working on mapping a way forward to avoid similar issues,” said Maseko.
He said the area, just like any other had some traditional
rituals that used to be done but had been forgotten but now the ancestors had
come through one of them to revive the practices.
“We know like any area, there used to be traditional
rituals and ceremonies that were done but were now being forgotten. The mines
used to carry out these with local traditional leaders and that is what we are
reviving now. The ancestors are now speaking through the younger generation and
some may not understand but that is what we are trying to address,” said
Maseko.
Sources who spoke to TellZim News said the mine was failing
to honour traditional rites and that was causing all the challenges they were
facing and were ignoring what they were told by the spirit medium who allegedly
emerged recently after years of silence.
“Three months ago, the medium told the mine to pay workers
and make sure they were happy then after that they will appease the ancestors
so that the mine becomes productive. He said if they failed to do that, there
will be regrettable occurrences and coincidentally, one person died in the mine
last week
“The medium warned that if workers go down the mine on
September 9 it will be at their own risk. So the mining department refused to
go down the mine saying the management should lead the way if they are to go
down,” said the source.
Sources said last month the mine recorded one of the lowest
productions to ever been recorded and many believed the mediums’ words are
coming true.
“The medium said if his demands are not met, the mining
machinery will stop working and it will be difficult to get gold. The bow mill
in the plant area stopped working on September 3 and only resumed work on
September 9 in the afternoon but it was hard operating it.
“As had been warned by the medium, the mine recorded its
worst production and recorded less than two grams and that has never happened
ever since,” said the source
Another source said the mine was clearing the arrears and
had cleared up to June and was left with July and August salaries. TellZimNews
