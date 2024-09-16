LISTEN TO THE VOICE OF THE PEOPLE : MASVINGO URGES ED

Zanu PF Masvingo provincial chairperson Robson Mavhenyengwa says President Mnangagwa should listen to the voice of the people and seek a third term.
“As Masvingo province, we are saying of your Excellency you
should continue to rule until 2030. You said the voice of people is the voice
of God, so the people of Masvingo have spoken and you should listen to them. These
are the people who were consulted during the constitution-making process, so
there is nothing that can block you from getting another term.”
Zanu PF national secretary for security Lovemore Matuke on
Saturday told the party’s Midlands provincial co-ordinating committee meeting
that Zimbabwe’s Constitution was “not cast in stone.”
Zanu PF youth secretary Tino Machakaire referred to
Mnangagwa as King Munhumutapa.
“President Mnangagwa you are the Munhumutapa, I want to
give you a truck as my birthday present,” he said.
Party national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri pleaded
with the spirit of Munhumutapa to guide Mnangagwa beyond his
constitutionally-mandated two terms.
“We are here at your shrine (Munhumutapa), we say please
guide your son so that he fulfils his vision up until 2030,” Muchinguri-Kashiri
said.
Not to be outdone was Vice-President Kembo Mohadi who
condemned anyone opposed to Mnangagwa’s term extension as he chanted the
infamous 2030 slogan.
Mohadi has in the past publicly clashed with Vice-President
Constantino Chiwenga over the push for Mnangagwa to extend his term beyond the
constitutionally-mandated two terms.
Mnangagwa has said he was a constitutionalist and will not
seek a third term.
0 comments:
Post a Comment