LISTEN TO THE VOICE OF THE PEOPLE : MASVINGO URGES ED

Zanu PF Masvingo provincial chairperson Robson Mavhenyengwa says President Mnangagwa should listen to the voice of the people and seek a third term.

“As Masvingo province, we are saying of your Excellency you should continue to rule until 2030. You said the voice of people is the voice of God, so the people of Masvingo have spoken and you should listen to them. These are the people who were consulted during the constitution-making process, so there is nothing that can block you from getting another term.”

Zanu PF national secretary for security Lovemore Matuke on Saturday told the party’s Midlands provincial co-ordinating committee meeting that Zimbabwe’s Constitution was “not cast in stone.”

Zanu PF youth secretary Tino Machakaire referred to Mnangagwa as King Munhumutapa.

“President Mnangagwa you are the Munhumutapa, I want to give you a truck as my birthday present,” he said.

Party national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri pleaded with the spirit of Munhumutapa to guide Mnangagwa beyond his constitutionally-mandated two terms.

“We are here at your shrine (Munhumutapa), we say please guide your son so that he fulfils his vision up until 2030,” Muchinguri-Kashiri said.

Not to be outdone was Vice-President Kembo Mohadi who condemned anyone opposed to Mnangagwa’s term extension as he chanted the infamous 2030 slogan.

Mohadi has in the past publicly clashed with Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga over the push for Mnangagwa to extend his term beyond the constitutionally-mandated two terms.

Mnangagwa has said he was a constitutionalist and will not seek a third term.