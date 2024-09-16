EX ZIMRA EMPLOYEE IN MASSIVE FAKE VEHICLE IMPORT TAX RACKET

This saw Zimra being prejudiced of US$621 742 and Z$142 669
605 in unpaid excise duty. Under the scheme, civil servants with 10 years
service were allowed to import one vehicle duty-free.
The Herald reports that the breadth and details of the
fraud are contained in an affidavit placed before the High Court by Zimbabwe
Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) investigator Mr Rennie Malemelo in support of
an application by Prosecutor-General Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo to have the
first batch of fraudulently imported vehicles seized and forfeited to the
State.
Musoni, her husband Melusi Paul Musoni and a family trust
are already involved in claims that freeze their upmarket house, vehicles and
other assets, including credit balances in the fees accounts of two private
schools and are likely to lose the lot in civil actions.
“A total of over 400 fake rebate letters were unearthed and
verified that vehicles cleared under the civil servants rebate period January
2022 to March 2023 and established that 186 rebate letters are not in the
register at Harare port and not approved by the Harare port manager,” said the
Zacc investigator.
“Through these fraudulent activities by Musoni, Zimra
suffered prejudice of US$621 742, ZWL142 669 605,12 from the 186 vehicles.”
