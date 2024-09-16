EX ZIMRA EMPLOYEE IN MASSIVE FAKE VEHICLE IMPORT TAX RACKET

A former Zimra employee, Yvonne Tambudzai Musoni, masterminded the issuance of over 400 fake vehicle import tax rebate letters in one year.

This saw Zimra being prejudiced of US$621 742 and Z$142 669 605 in unpaid excise duty. Under the scheme, civil servants with 10 years service were allowed to import one vehicle duty-free.

The Herald reports that the breadth and details of the fraud are contained in an affidavit placed before the High Court by Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) investigator Mr Rennie Malemelo in support of an application by Prosecutor-General Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo to have the first batch of fraudulently imported vehicles seized and forfeited to the State.

Musoni, her husband Melusi Paul Musoni and a family trust are already involved in claims that freeze their upmarket house, vehicles and other assets, including credit balances in the fees accounts of two private schools and are likely to lose the lot in civil actions.

“A total of over 400 fake rebate letters were unearthed and verified that vehicles cleared under the civil servants rebate period January 2022 to March 2023 and established that 186 rebate letters are not in the register at Harare port and not approved by the Harare port manager,” said the Zacc investigator.

“Through these fraudulent activities by Musoni, Zimra suffered prejudice of US$621 742, ZWL142 669 605,12 from the 186 vehicles.”