MAFUME RESHUFFLES TOP TEAM

Harare mayor Jacob Mafume is reshuffling the council’s top leadership in a move that has rattled feathers.

“As part of our on-going efforts to ensure that our council committees align effectively with the skills and qualifications of our councillors, I kindly request each of you to submit a list of your top six preferred committees..

“Kindly bear in mind that assigning councillors to committees that match their skills ensures informed decision-making and leads to better outcomes.

“Furthermore, when councillors are involved in committees that align with their interests and strengths, they are more likely to be engaged and contribute meaningfully,” read part of the letter signed on his behalf by his personal assistant, Rongina Saruchera.

Council sources have told Newsday that Mafume wanted to plant his allies in committees he had special interests in so that he could push through his deals without resistance.

He is allegedly targeting the finance, audit, human resources, business, small-and-medium enterprises as well as the housing committees.

The business committee controls council entities such as Rufaro Marketing and City Parking, among others. It also adjudicates tenders.