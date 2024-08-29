MAFUME RESHUFFLES TOP TEAM

Harare mayor Jacob Mafume is reshuffling the council’s top leadership in a move that has rattled feathers.
“As part of our on-going efforts to ensure that our council
committees align effectively with the skills and qualifications of our
councillors, I kindly request each of you to submit a list of your top six
preferred committees..
“Kindly bear in mind that assigning councillors to
committees that match their skills ensures informed decision-making and leads
to better outcomes.
“Furthermore, when councillors are involved in committees
that align with their interests and strengths, they are more likely to be
engaged and contribute meaningfully,” read part of the letter signed on his
behalf by his personal assistant, Rongina Saruchera.
Council sources have told Newsday that Mafume wanted to
plant his allies in committees he had special interests in so that he could
push through his deals without resistance.
He is allegedly targeting the finance, audit, human
resources, business, small-and-medium enterprises as well as the housing
committees.
The business committee controls council entities such as
Rufaro Marketing and City Parking, among others. It also adjudicates tenders.
