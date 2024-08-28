I NEVER GRABBED LAND FROM CHINESE FIRM : CHIYANGWA

Businessman Dr Phillip Chiyangwa has denied grabbing land from Chinese-owned firm, JC Delonics, saying courts have ruled in his favour four times.

“When they came before the Commission of Inquiry, they were fully aware that they had taken their issues to court.“JC Delonics was the first to go to court over this land in 2023, claiming that Dr Chiyangwa, through Pinnacle, was claiming ownership of land that they believed was theirs, as it had been allocated to them by the City of Harare. They lost that case and also lost the case in the High Court.

“They went to the Supreme Court, seeking to stay their eviction from occupying Dr Chiyangwa’s land, but lost again. They went to the Supreme Court again, seeking time to appeal, and lost again.

“What infuriates Dr Chiyangwa is that they came before the Commission of Inquiry despite having four court judgments against them. They believe the Commission of Inquiry may somehow present them with a favourable outcome.

“This is what prompted Dr Chiyangwa to say that, for the sake of his good name, he needed to address the impression created in the minds of ordinary members of the public, in the court of public opinion. Surely, Dr Chiyangwa could not have been allocated land set aside for a road, unless it was due to corruption or something similar. So, the whole purpose of his appearance today, although it was by request, is to clear his name,” Chiyangwa’s lawyer, Adv Nduzo was quoted by The Herald as saying.