MAN STABS BROTHER-IN-LAW

A man from Chiredzi was remanded in prison for attempting to kill his brother-in-law who had visited him to discuss the bad blood between his sister and the man.

Regional Magistrate Judith Zuyu remanded Owen Muganda (29) of village 5 Bomba Triangle in custody for attempted murder charges.

It is the State case that Muganda stabbed Solomon Chitsiko three times with an okapi knife that he pulled out of his pocket.

The State said on July 14, 2024, Solomon Chitsiko of Village 11A Monyoroka Triangle approached Muganda at his homestead with three other men including his brother Oliver Chitsiko to discuss the fate of their sister that he dumbed at the compound without food.

Chitsiko asked Muganda if he still wanted his wife and he said he only wanted the wife and not the child because the child was not his. Chitsiko then threatened to take the matter to Police.

When Muganda heard about the police he produced the knife and stabbed the complainant on the ribs. The complainant fell down and he was stabbed on the left shoulder. The complainant managed to stand up and run away but Muganda followed him and stabbed him on the other shoulder again

The complainant was hospitalizsed for five days. Masvingo Mirror



