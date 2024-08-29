MAN STABS BROTHER-IN-LAW

Regional Magistrate Judith Zuyu remanded Owen Muganda (29)
of village 5 Bomba Triangle in custody for attempted murder charges.
It is the State case that Muganda stabbed Solomon Chitsiko
three times with an okapi knife that he pulled out of his pocket.
The State said on July 14, 2024, Solomon Chitsiko of Village
11A Monyoroka Triangle approached Muganda at his homestead with three other men
including his brother Oliver Chitsiko to discuss the fate of their sister
that he dumbed at the compound without food.
Chitsiko asked Muganda if he still wanted his wife and he said he only wanted the wife and not the child because the child was not his. Chitsiko then threatened to take the matter to Police.
When Muganda heard about the police he produced the knife
and stabbed the complainant on the ribs. The complainant fell down and he was
stabbed on the left shoulder. The complainant managed to stand up and run away
but Muganda followed him and stabbed him on the other shoulder again
The complainant was hospitalizsed for five days. Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a Comment