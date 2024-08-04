ANC REJECTS DA'S CALL TO MOVE SUMMIT FROM ZIM

The African National Congress (ANC), South Africa’s ruling party, has dismissed calls from its coalition partner, the Democratic Alliance (DA), to relocate the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit from Zimbabwe. The DA’s request follows a series of arrests of activists and opposition members in Zimbabwe.

ANC spokesperson Zuko Godlimpi stated, “If there are any issues needing the region’s attention in Zimbabwe, they would be discussed in Zim, not away from it.” This firm stance underscores the ANC’s support for holding the summit as planned, despite growing concerns about human rights violations in the host country.