FAKE DOC CARRIES OUT FOUR SURGERIES

A former nurse has been convicted of carrying out four surgeries in Gokwe. Admire Munyeki of Mbizo 5, Kwekwe appeared before Gokwe Magistrate Grace Tupiri facing four counts of contravening the medical act by practicing as or representing themselves to be medical practitioners. He pleaded guilty to the allegations.

Munyeki reportedly carried out surgical operations on four different people who had approached him seeking for help with different health problems.

The state represented by Tatenda Mandishona told the court that, on 5 January 2024, at Givemore Masteck homestead village Maluma 2, Chief Samuchembu, Gokwe North, Munyeki purported to be a dental practitioner when he was approached by one Stella Sibanda who had a toothache.

He extracted two teeth from Sibanda who started experiencing some pain after the extraction and she reported to Samuchembu rural health center where she was examined and the matter came to light.

On the second count, it is alleged that on 1 March 2024, Munyeki performed circumcision on Daison Chelo who had approached him complaining of pain on his penis. Chelo also started to experience some complications and he reported to Samuchembu Health center where the offense was discovered.

On the third count, the accused person also presented himself as a medical doctor and operated Taimon Ndege who had hernia. Ndege developed some complications and was taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital where the offense was discovered.

In addition, the accused was also convicted of pretending to be a medical practitioner and carried out a minor surgery on Erisha Siakachoma’s neck and removed growth. The complainant reported at Semchembu health center where the offense was discovered.

Munyeki was arrested after being spotted at a funeral in Chirape area, Gokwe North on Monday.

He will be sentenced on Thursday. Masvingo Mirror