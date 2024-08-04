ED MUST STAY ON : MASH CENTRAL



Zanu PF Mashonaland Central province says President Mnangagwa must stay on to finish the projects that he is implementing under Vision 2030.

“People in Mashonaland Central resoundingly voted for President Mnangagwa because his vision aligned with theirs and it brought hope that he would uplift their lives. People are happy with his leadership and they want him to stay. Sanctions could have crippled the country, but through his wisdom, we looked inward for solutions so that we can attain Vision 2030,” chairperson Cde Kazembe Kazembe.

Provincial youth chairperson Cde Emmerson Raradza said youths also believe the President should be given an opportunity to fulfil his vision.

Women’s League chairperson Cde Tsitsi Gezi said: “We see all the developmental projects happening across the country, ranging from the development of world-class infrastructure such as roads and dams. As women, we say he must reach 2030 and see through his vision.”