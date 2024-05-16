ZIMBAS ANXIOUSLY WATCH SA ELECTIONS

A Toyota Hilux with South African plates parks on the roadside in Nkwana village in Zimbabwe’s Matabeleland South province and honks its horn. An elderly woman makes her way to the car where the driver hands her parcels containing groceries, a blanket and a small envelope with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The driver, Thulani Ncube, 42, whose real name we are not
using to protect his identity, is “oMalaicha”, an Ndebele word for the
cross-border drivers who ferry goods between South Africa and Zimbabwe.
Fortnightly, he makes deliveries to villagers in the border region – most of it
smuggled.
“There are goods we declare, but some we smuggle them in
and out,” Ncube told Al Jazeera. “With most of our clients in low-paying jobs
in South Africa and in the villages in Zimbabwe, we don’t want to add extra
charges included in declaration of goods, so bribes come into play at border
controls.”
Zimbabweans have been fleeing across the border into South
Africa for decades – most as a result of political crisis, harsh economic
conditions and chronic underdevelopment at home.
There are more than a million Zimbabweans living in South
Africa, according to the country’s census data and the International
Organization for Migration (IOM), which also notes that many have entered the
country without proper documentation.
The situation has created business opportunities for
Malaicha, who not only smuggle goods but also people wanting to enter South
Africa illegally.
Ncube, who has been oMalaicha for 11 years, said he charges
“one beast” – one cattle, or the equivalent cost of $300-$400 – per person he
takes across.
But now, with South Africa’s upcoming general election on
May 29, a vote expected to be the most competitive one since the end of
apartheid 30 years ago, Ncube is worried about what the outcome may mean for
business.
What he is sure about, he said, is that even if the next
government tightens South Africa’s immigration policy, he will not stop his
work but move it further underground.
In Gohole village, 161km (100 miles) from the Beitbridge
border with South Africa, village head Courage Moyo, 64, stays glued to his
television these days, closely watching election debates and developments in
the neighbouring country.
Despite xenophobia and flare-ups of violent attacks against
foreign nationals in South Africa, Zimbabweans still flock there to give
themselves and their families back home a better life.
“I have lost seven cattle paying oMalaicha to transport my
children to South Africa,” Moyo told Al Jazeera. “They had no documents, I
could not afford the passports for them, so they had to cross illegally.
“Every month I receive groceries and money from South
Africa to sustain ourselves. I pray for them every day,” he said.
Now he is worried that any unfavourable outcome in South
Africa’s immigration policy will affect Zimbabweans living there as well as the
millions back home who depend on them for remittances and support.
Moyo is in a local WhatsApp group chat with other parents
and neighbours who have children in South Africa. The 310 members, including
relatives across the border, use the platform to analyse the elections.
Some of the members in South Africa are considering
rethinking their immigration plans if a new party takes power, with some
contemplating moving to Botswana.
But for many in Matabeleland South, the links to South
Africa are the strongest. The border province even favours using the South
African rand, which people prefer to the local currency or the US dollar, which
is popular elsewhere in Zimbabwe.
“Our families are part of that country,” Moyo said about
how interconnected people are. “Nowadays elections in SA are the topical
issue.” AL Jazeera
0 comments:
Post a Comment