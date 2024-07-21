MAN RETURNS AFTER 25 YEARS : PARENTS DEAD, HOUSE SOLD

A man who returned from South Africa after 25 years found his parents deceased and their home sold.

He is now a regular car washer and parking marshal on the streets of Bulawayo. “My name is Zibusiso Sibanda and I am 45. I went to South Africa in 1998 to look for better life opportunities. When I got to South Africa I started doing various jobs including working in restaurants. Lady Lucky was, however, not really been smiling at me often as I was always in and out of prison for things like not having proper documentation among others. I couldn’t keep the many jobs that I got owing to the arrests and detention.

“The last straw that cracked my back was in the last few years of my stay. I was found with what was suspected to be stolen property. I couldn’t account for it through receipts and I was arrested and placed on remand for several years,” he told The Sunday News.

He was later sentenced to eight years in prison, a development which he believes immediately ruined his life as his parents were to all pass on while he was behind bars.“When I left the country, my mother and father were staying at our family house in Magwegwe North.

I later benefited from a parole that would see me getting out of prison and being deported last year. When I got back, I was informed that my mother had passed on in 2019 and my father the following year in 2020. I was told that when my father fell ill in 2020 he sold the house. So when I came, I had nowhere to stay and I had nothing on me since I was coming from prison.

I then opted to stay on the streets behind Bulawayo Central Police Station.”