SON JAILED FOR ASSAULTING HIS MOTHER

A son has been jailed after he battered his mother with a log. Nkanyiso Ncube (24) from Inyathi was convicted by a magistrate of physical abuse.

The National Prosecuting Authority said in a statement “On the 24th of April 2024 at around 1500 hours, the complainant returned home from church, she found her son who was drunk at home with his friends. An argument ensued after the accused person accused his mother of favouring his sisters. He became enraged when his mother told him to leave if he was unhappy and he threw a log at her and missed. The complainant ran, but the accused person pursued her and threw the log again, striking her leg and causing an injury.

The accused person was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment of which three months were suspended for five years. A further nine months was suspended on condition that he completes 315 hours of community service.