TARIRO : CHIVAYO CHATS ARE GENUINE

Influencer, Tariro Gezi says the leaked Wicknell Chivayo chats are genuine but denies ever flirting with him.

“Wicknell is a public figure that I admire, but I’m not one for scandals. The only time I spoke to him was when I was trying to assist musician Greatman in getting an electric wheelchair after Greatman posted his plea to Chivayo on Facebook.

“I then took that post and sent it to Chivayo’s DM, and I don’t see that as a bad move. I was only trying to help.

“It’s sad that the internet is now used as a tool to destroy careers. I’ve never called or met Chivayo in person. It was just that innocent Instagram chat, and I think the leaked chats are a way of trying to discredit what I’ve built over the years. I didn’t flirt with Chivayo,” she told the Chronicle.

Chivayo said said all the leaked chats were fake.