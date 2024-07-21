CHIYANGWA : NO GODLY APPOINTMENTS IN ZANU PF

“There is no godly anointment in Zanu PF,” says spokesman, Chris Mutsvangwa as he insists that Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga will not be automatically elevated to succeed President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2028.
He told the Standard : “Zanu PF is not a church where
people can be anointed. Don't try to foist the president upon yourselves. The
president is not the Pope of the Catholic Church or the Archbishop of
Canterbury, who anoints priests.”
“Everyone who goes into politics, and has an ambition to be
a leader must play by the rules, especially of a revolutionary democratic party.
That’s why the president was very clear saying, ‘I will not usurp the
decision-making powers of the people of Zimbabwe or the membership of Zanu PF-
I will retire’.
“In the Anglican Church in Canterbury, or the Vatican they
have secret godly agreements because they are not democratic organisations. Zanu
PF is not Makandiwa’s church where he can have himself, his wife and his kids
and his followers and say this is my church. President Mnangagwa is an elected
leader of a revolutionary democratic party.
