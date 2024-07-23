ZIMBA LOSES RETURNING RESIDENT CASE

A former UK-based Zimbabwean who was charged US417 223,61 for a Range Rover when she returned home has lost her case to get her money back.

Arreta Chidodo was initially granted relief in default in February 2022 and the relief was rescinded on November 10 the same year after both parties were afforded the opportunity to argue their cases in court.

Newsday reports that Chidodo arrived at the Harare International Airport in October 2020. She was accepted as a returning resident by the Zimbabwe Immigration Department which indicates such acceptance by an appropriate stamp on her passport.

On October 23, 2020, Chidodo sought to clear goods which she had imported from the United Kingdom under immigrant rebate and these were a Range Rover SP HE TDV6 and an assortment of household goods.

On October 27, 2020, Zimra's Harare Port Station manager dismissed her application for an immigrant’s rebate accusing her of having allegedly altered her passport. Zimra argued that such alterations constituted a violation of section 174(1)(c) of the Customs and Excise Act [Chapter 23:12]

Having made that finding, Zimra demanded payment of customs duty for the motor vehicle and the household goods and it pointed out that storage charges were accruing on her goods which had been detained.

Having been pressured by the threat of mounting storage charges, Chidodo was left with no option but to pay the customs duty levied by Zimra on the imported goods.

Chidodo did not accept responsibility for the alterations on her passport and she explained the circumstances under which the alterations were made in her founding affidavit.

Chidodo argued that because she was accepted as a returning resident by the Immigration Department she should be given the rebate.

However the judge said the court should determine on whether or not Chidodo managed to prove that she was resident in the United Kingdom for a period of not less than two years so as to entitle her to an immigrant's rebate at law.

"The applicant went on a frolic of her own, totally disregarding the issues before the court. She had gone through two administrative processes where decisions were made in terms of the law governing that functionary. It was a question of disagreeing with the decisions reached and there was nothing unlawful about it.

"Remedies of this nature can only be sought through reviews in the absence of clear grounds of declaratur being satisfied. The application before this court is wrongly placed in my view. So much has been submitted by the applicant but not anywhere close to the appropriate relief sought.

"I am persuaded by the respondent that this is a misplaced application and, therefore, it is ordered that after perusing and hearing counsel. The application be and is hereby dismissed," Justice Katiyo ruled.