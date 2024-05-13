WHY ZiG WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED FOR PASSPORTS : GOVT

Passport fees will continue to be charged in foreign currency because the government says the investor has to recoup money poured into establishing the electronic passport system

President Mnangagwa’s son, David, who is the Deputy Minister of Finance was asked by Senator Meliwe Phuti to explain why passport fees cannot be in local currency.

“I believe that social contract and the mechanics around it are being discussed. It is a sensitive area that we don’t want to rush or expediently go to without having spoken to all the stakeholders. Similar to some of the PPP arrangements that are there, I think the Government holds the sanctity of contract sacrosanct. So, you would find that there were cases where you would spend days at the passport office.

“An investor came in, and part of those arrangements included foreign currency pricing. These are stamped-in documents that need to be reviewed by the relevant ministries. The relevant authorities and stakeholders are looking at how we can possibly have all these areas within the ZiG domain.”

Lithuanian company, Garsu Pasaulis, is the investor.