CHILD KILLED FOR BED WETTING

A child has been beaten to death for wetting his bed. ZRP said in a statement ;” is investigating a case of murder which occurred in Chikoto Village, Chief Zimuto, Masvingo on 12/05/24 in which two male juveniles (13) allegedly assaulted a male infant aged 3 with sticks after accusing him of bed wetting.

The victim succumbed to injuries whilst admitted at Masvingo Provincial Hospital. Meanwhile, Police in Masvingo arrested Tanaka Hora (26) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Rumwanda Business Centre, Masvingo on 11/05/24 in which Jefrees Mukonzi (21) died.

The suspect allegedly assaulted the victim with a plank once on the forehead. The victim succumbed to injuries whilst receiving treatment at Chipanda Clinic, Masvingo.