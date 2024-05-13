CAR STOLEN AS DRIVER OPENS GATE

A car whose engine was left idling has been stolen at a gate in Eastlea, Harare. ZRP said in a statement :”ZRP urges the public not to leave vehicle engines idling if they stop and want to do something after disembarking.

This follows a case of theft of motor vehicle which occurred in Eastlea, Harare on 10/05/24 in which an Orange Proton Gen 2 GLS vehicle registration number ADR 5543 was stolen. The victim disembarked his vehicle and left the engine running while he went to open the gate when an unknown suspect got into the vehicle and drove away. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.