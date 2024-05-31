PASTOR ROBBED OF US$15K AT GUNPOINT

An AFM pastor who kept church offerings at home has been robbed of US$15 000. A five-men gang pointed a gun at Pastor Jedmos Moyo as he arrived at his home in Bulawayo and demanded money.

“Soon after that, they handcuffed him while one of the accomplices searched his trousers’ pocket and took keys before opening the main door and entering the living room. After that, they were ordered to lie on the floor. After a few minutes the unsuspecting children who were in another room called out to their mother and rushed to the sitting room before they were ordered to join them on the floor as they threatened to gun them down. In fear they lay down,” a source told B Metro.

The robbers carried out their mission and demanded money, Moyo gave them keys to his bedroom where they took a bag carrying church coffers.

“The bag contained US$15 000 and they took it before locking them inside the living room after which they fled.”

Bulawayo deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said :“We would like to encourage churches and other institutions to bank their money rather than to keep it at their homes or in offices. We would also like to discourage churches from announcing to the congregants how much they have in their bank account or how much they raised from fundraising,” she said.