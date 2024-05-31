PASTOR ROBBED OF US$15K AT GUNPOINT

An AFM pastor who kept church offerings at home has been robbed of US$15 000. A five-men gang pointed a gun at Pastor Jedmos Moyo as he arrived at his home in Bulawayo and demanded money.
“Soon after that, they handcuffed him while one of the
accomplices searched his trousers’ pocket and took keys before opening the main
door and entering the living room. After that, they were ordered to lie on the
floor. After a few minutes the unsuspecting children who were in another room
called out to their mother and rushed to the sitting room before they were
ordered to join them on the floor as they threatened to gun them down. In fear
they lay down,” a source told B Metro.
The robbers carried out their mission and demanded money,
Moyo gave them keys to his bedroom where they took a bag carrying church
coffers.
“The bag contained US$15 000 and they took it before
locking them inside the living room after which they fled.”
Bulawayo deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector
Nomalanga Msebele said :“We would like to encourage churches and other
institutions to bank their money rather than to keep it at their homes or in
offices. We would also like to discourage churches from announcing to the
congregants how much they have in their bank account or how much they raised
from fundraising,” she said.
0 comments:
Post a Comment