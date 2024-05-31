GIRL (13) FOUND DEAD IN MBERENGWA

A 13-year-old girl has been has been found floating in Manyanga Dam some four kilometres from her homestead in Mberengwa

The girl retired to bed at night and on the next morning her grandparents found the door to her hut wide open. They searched for her only to find the body floating in Manyanga Dam.

Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko told The Mirror that incident happened last Thursday near Mataga Business Centre.

“I can confirm that a girl aged 13 was discovered floating in Manyanga Dam on 16 May and investigations are under way to establish what really transpired.

“We are appealing to members of the public who might have information concerning this matter to visit their nearest police station,” said Mahoko.

Circumstances are that the minor retired to bed around 7 pm, whilst her parents also retired to sleep in a separate bedroom.

Her grandfather Afley Shoko heard her call out his name around midnight and he could not see her when he went outside his bedroom.

In the morning, the grandparents found her bedroom door wide-open and she was missing. They informed other villagers and a search party was formed. The party, however found her body floating in Manyanga Dam some four kilometers from the homestead. Masvingo Mirror



