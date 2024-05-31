GIRL (13) FOUND DEAD IN MBERENGWA

A 13-year-old girl has been has been found floating in Manyanga Dam some four kilometres from her homestead in Mberengwa
The girl retired to bed at night and on the next morning
her grandparents found the door to her hut wide open. They searched for her
only to find the body floating in Manyanga Dam.
Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko told
The Mirror that incident happened last Thursday near Mataga Business Centre.
“I can confirm that a girl aged 13 was discovered floating
in Manyanga Dam on 16 May and investigations are under way to establish what
really transpired.
“We are appealing to members of the public who might have
information concerning this matter to visit their nearest police station,” said
Mahoko.
Circumstances are that the minor retired to bed around 7
pm, whilst her parents also retired to sleep in a separate bedroom.
Her grandfather Afley Shoko heard her call out his name
around midnight and he could not see her when he went outside his bedroom.
In the morning, the grandparents found her bedroom door
wide-open and she was missing. They informed other villagers and a search party
was formed. The party, however found her body floating in Manyanga Dam some
four kilometers from the homestead. Masvingo Mirror
