RESULTS DASHBOARD CRASHES

As results of the 2024 national and provincial elections continue to stream in, the dashboard and election results screens have crashed at the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) national results and operations centre (ROC) at Gallagher Estate in Midrand.

It’s unclear what caused the glitch on Friday morning. The IEC said it is working to resolve the outage which was caused by a what it called an issue with the “beaming system”.

“We apologise for the issue with our public facing NPE system, and are working on restoring service. The results system is still operational and local offices continue to capture results.”