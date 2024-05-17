P DIDDY ATTACKS CASSIE IN 2016 SURVEILLANCE VIDEO



Sean “Diddy” Combs was seen shoving, kicking and dragging his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in harrowing 2016 surveillance released Friday.

The video, obtained by CNN and dated March 5, 2016, shows the rapper and producer running after the singer down a hallway at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles.

Combs — who has a towel wrapped around his waist — then grabs her by the back of the neck and throws her to the floor.

While holding his towel closed with one hand, he proceeds to kick her, the video shows.

He grabs a purse and suitcase from the floor near an elevator bank before turning around and kicking Ventura again while she lies still on the carpet.

Combs, 54, briefly drags his then-girlfriend by her sweatshirt before walking away.

Ventura slowly stands up and appears to pick up a house phone on the hallway wall before Combs, still in his towel, returns and shoves her.

A few seconds later, he sits in a chair, grabs an object from a table and throws it at Ventura, according to the footage.

He walks away, only to turn toward Ventura yet again — just in time for someone to exit the elevator.

“The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs,” Douglas H. Wigdor, a lawyer for Ventura, said in response to the video — which appeared to match the allegations in the latter’s now-settled lawsuit against Combs.

“Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light,” Wigdor added.

Ventura — who was off and on with Combs between 2007 and 2018 — sued the Bad Boy Records founder in November 2023, alleging that he subjected her to years of physical violence and sexual abuse.

In the filing, Ventura alleged that Combs paid the InterContinental $50,000 for the security footage from a physical altercation in March 2016, CNN noted.

During that incident, Ventura’s complaint claimed, Combs became “extremely intoxicated and punched Ms. Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye.” New York Post