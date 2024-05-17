WOMAN FINED FOR SELLING PRESCRIPTION PILLS

A 37-year-old woman appeared before a Masvingo magistrate facing charges of selling pills without prescription.

Margaret Maseka was fined US$500, with an alternative of paying an equivalent amount in ZiG by May 31, failure to do so will result in a two-month imprisonment.

Maseka pleaded guilty.

Allegations are that Maseka was found with a stash of pills in her handbag which was discovered during a police search of her belongings. Subsequent investigations revealed that she did not have a valid prescription from a doctor, indicating that she was unauthorised to sell the medication.New Ziana