WOMAN FINED FOR SELLING PRESCRIPTION PILLS

A 37-year-old woman appeared before a Masvingo magistrate facing charges of selling pills without prescription.
Margaret Maseka was fined US$500, with an alternative of
paying an equivalent amount in ZiG by May 31, failure to do so will result in a
two-month imprisonment.
Maseka pleaded guilty.
Allegations are that Maseka was found with a stash of pills
in her handbag which was discovered during a police search of her belongings.
Subsequent investigations revealed that she did not have a valid prescription
from a doctor, indicating that she was unauthorised to sell the medication.New Ziana
