STATE ASSISTED FUNERAL FOR FORMER MINISTER

Former Minister, Eunice Sandi Moyo has been granted a State assisted burial. She died on Thursday at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo where she was receiving treatment for hypertension.

President Mnangagwa said in a statement that he learnt with shock news on the death of Mrs Sandi Moyo, who worked with communities to advance national development.

“I received news of the passing on yesterday of Amai Sandi Moyo, the former Minister of State for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province with deep sorrow and sadness. A staunch veteran nationalist who was intimately involved with the politics of the liberation of our country, the late Amai Moyo will be remembered for her sterling services to Metropolitan Bulawayo Province and to our entire Nation under the First Republic,” said President Mnangagwa.

“The late Cde Sandi Moyo worked exceptionally hard to rally communities for national community development, thus anticipating our Policy on Devolution which became the center piece in the Second Republic and the vehicle for spatially balanced community specific development which leaves no one and no place behind

He said she will be afforded a State assisted Funeral.

I am humbled to grant Mama Sandi Moyo the honour of a State Assisted Funeral and burial . May her Family’s grief be assuage by tge high regard by the high regard she earned and deserved from all of us who worked and interacted with her. May her dear soul rest in eternal peace,” he added.